MI set KKR 148-run target in must-win clash

KOLKATA: Mumbai Indians struggled their way to a modest 147 for 8 against Kolkata Knight Riders in their rain-interrupted IPL match here on Wednesday.
Sent in to bat, MI, who are already eliminated from playoff race, failed to form any partnership and slipped to 41/4 in sixth over.
Hardik Pandya (26) and Tilak Varma (20) tried to steady the ship with a 43-run stand off 49 but it was Corbin Bosch's 18-ball 32 not out which took MI close to 150-mark.
For KKR, Saurabh Dubey (2/34), Cameron Green (2/23), Kartik Tyagi (2/37) and Sunil Narine (1/13) were the wicket-takers.
KKR face a must win situation to keep their play-off hopes alive.
Brief Scores: MI 147 for 8 in 20 overs (Corbin Bosch 32 not out, Hardik Pandya 26, Tilak Varma 20; Saurabh Dubey 2/34, Cameron Green 2/23) vs KKR.