MI set KKR 148-run target in must-win clash

Sent in to bat, MI, who are already eliminated from playoff race, failed to form any partnership and slipped to 41/4 in sixth over.

Hardik Pandya (26) and Tilak Varma (20) tried to steady the ship with a 43-run stand off 49 but it was Corbin Bosch's 18-ball 32 not out which took MI close to 150-mark.

For KKR, Saurabh Dubey (2/34), Cameron Green (2/23), Kartik Tyagi (2/37) and Sunil Narine (1/13) were the wicket-takers.