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MI set KKR 148-run target in must-win clash

Sent in to bat, MI, who are already eliminated from playoff race, failed to form any partnership and slipped to 41/4 in sixth over.
Mumbai Indians' Corbin Bosch plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Mumbai Indians' Corbin Bosch plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Wednesday, May 20, 2026PTI
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KOLKATA: Mumbai Indians struggled their way to a modest 147 for 8 against Kolkata Knight Riders in their rain-interrupted IPL match here on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat, MI, who are already eliminated from playoff race, failed to form any partnership and slipped to 41/4 in sixth over.

Hardik Pandya (26) and Tilak Varma (20) tried to steady the ship with a 43-run stand off 49 but it was Corbin Bosch's 18-ball 32 not out which took MI close to 150-mark.

For KKR, Saurabh Dubey (2/34), Cameron Green (2/23), Kartik Tyagi (2/37) and Sunil Narine (1/13) were the wicket-takers.

KKR face a must win situation to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Brief Scores: MI 147 for 8 in 20 overs (Corbin Bosch 32 not out, Hardik Pandya 26, Tilak Varma 20; Saurabh Dubey 2/34, Cameron Green 2/23) vs KKR.

Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2026
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