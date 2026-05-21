KKR stay alive in playoff race with four-wicket win over MI

Needing nothing less than a win to remain in contention, KKR rode on a clinical bowling effort to restrict the already eliminated five-time champions to a modest 147/8 after Ajinkya Rahane won a good toss.

In reply, veteran Manish Pandey (45 off 33 balls; 6x4) finally got an opportunity to bat at No. 3 with talented keeper-batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi injured and anchored a tense chase in a 33-ball 45.

He along with Rovman Powell (40; 30b, 4x4, 2x6) shared a crucial 64-run partnership to set it up as the hosts overhauled the 148-run target in 18.5 overs.