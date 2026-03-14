KKR took wrong decision to let Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt leave, says Anil Kumble

Iyer exited KKR to join Punjab Kings, whom he led to their first appearance in the IPL final in nearly a decade in the last edition, while Phil Salt -- another vital cog in KKR's success in 2024 -- moved to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he played an impactful role in the franchise's maiden title win last year.

"Two years ago, KKR won the IPL and lifted their third trophy. Two important cogs in that wheel were Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt. Both played crucial roles in helping them win but KKR let both of them go," Kumble noted in a JioHotstar release.

"There is no consistency from them in terms of player retention. KKR took the wrong decision by letting Shreyas Iyer and Phil Salt leave (and) that has left them without an IPL-winning captain." Kumble noted that even though KKR have an experienced campaigner in Ajinkya Rahane as their skipper, he has not yet won the IPL as a captain.

"Yes, Ajinkya Rahane is an experienced campaigner. He has led Mumbai in domestic cricket and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. But he has not lifted the IPL title as (a) captain (yet)," Kumble said.