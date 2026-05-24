Rahul 60 gives flying start before KKR restrict DC 203 for five

With little at stake apart from final standings, the lack of intensity was evident on the field too.

KKR vice-captain Rinku Singh dropped Sahil Parakh on seven, while Sunil Narine endured an unusually expensive outing, conceding 38 runs in his four overs before being substituted by Finn Allen after the 12th over.

It also appeared baffling that KKR kept operating Varun Chakravarthy in the dead rubber despite the India spinner carrying a hairline fracture in his left toe.

He returned with 1/35, including the wicket of DC skipper Axar Patel (39) in his final over.

It was Rahul, who set the tone early on by going after Narine.

In the eighth over, he danced down the track and launched him over long-on, with the ball ricocheting onto the bonnet of the promotional car stationed near the ropes.

The next delivery, Rahul again used his feet and lofted the spinner over his head for four in an over that yielded 13 runs.