IPL 2026: Rabada, Holder sparkle as GT bowl out RCB for 155

Returning to the venue where they had lifted the title last season, RCB were cruising at a run rate in excess of 10 with Kohli leading the charge, smashing Rabada for 21 runs in his opening over which included five fours in a row.

But skipper Shubman Gill persisted with his strike bowler, a call that paid off handsomely.

Rabada (1/38) struck back to remove Kohli for a blazing 28 off 13 balls, triggering a collapse as RCB lost wickets in a cluster through the middle phase.

Left-arm pacer Arshad Khan wrapped the tail and returned with 3/22.

From a strong 71/2 after seven overs, RCB slipped to 96/6 in 10.3 overs, losing Rajat Patidar (19), Jitesh Sharma (1), Tim David (9) and Krunal Pandya (4).

However, RCB stuck to their all-out attacking template despite the slide, something that seemed to have denied them 20-30 extra runs and they were bowled out in 19.2 overs.

Amid the collapse, Devdutt Padikkal looked set to anchor the innings, with Romario Shepherd playing second fiddle.

But the ever-reliable Rashid Khan produced a peach to clean up Devdutt for 40 (24 balls), a skidding delivery that cramped him for room and led to a chop-on. The wily Afghan returned with splendid figures of 2/19.

From GT's perspective, all-rounder Jason Holder (2/29) was everywhere -- picking up key wickets, including that of Shepherd, and grabbing three sharp catches.

Holder first pulled off a brilliant running catch near the deep square boundary to dismiss Patidar, holding on to the skier despite almost colliding with Rabada.