All-round Titans eliminate CSK from IPL play-offs race, close in on top two qualification

CSK, who had a slim chance of making the play-offs going into this must-win game, lost the match in the powerplay when they lost four wickets for 51 runs. The visitors' were all out for 140 in 13.4 overs after a six filled cameo from Shivam Dube (47 off 17).

For the third straight season, the five-time champions failed to make the play-offs.

Mohammed Siraj took three wickets in the first six overs, including that of Sanju Samson, who edged the very first delivery of the CSK innings. Samson fished at a wide delivery and got a faint tickle on way to Buttler.