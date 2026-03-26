Second phase of IPL 2026 to be held from April 13 to May 24: BCCI

The first phase runs from March 28 to April 12, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad facing off in the league opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. The final is slated for May 31 in Bengaluru.

"The remainder of the league stage, comprising 50 matches, will be played from April 13 to May 24, 2026, across 12 venues in India," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.

"Matches in the second phase will be held in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dharamshala, Raipur and New Chandigarh," he added.

"As the tournament enters a crucial phase, teams will compete across venues for a place in the playoffs, with the race expected to intensify through the latter half of the league stage." The action resumes on April 13 with Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad, setting the tone for an exciting run of fixtures.