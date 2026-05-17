Starc takes four wickets as DC restrict RR to 193/8 in IPL

NEW DELHI: Mitchell Starc starred with a devastating spell of fast bowling as Delhi Capitals restricted Rajasthan Royals to 193 for 8 in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.
Starc (4/40) ripped through the RR middle-order in a dramatic 15th over, dismissing a well-set Riyan Parag (51), Donovan Ferreira (0) and Ravi Singh (4). The left-arm pacer struck off the second, third and fifth deliveries of the over, narrowly missing out on a hat-trick.
Despite the collapse, RR still managed a competitive total thanks to impressive half-centuries from skipper Parag and Dhruv Jurel (53 off 40 balls), while young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi contributed a valuable 46 at the top of the order.
After Sooryavanshi provided the visitors with a brisk start following Yashasvi Jaiswal’s early dismissal, Jurel and Parag steadied the innings with a crucial 72-run partnership for the third wicket that formed the backbone of Rajasthan Royals' total.
However, just when the partnership was beginning to look threatening, Starc returned to swing the momentum in Delhi's favour by removing Parag and triggering a dramatic collapse in the middle overs.
Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 193 for 8 in 20 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 46, Dhruv Jurel 53, Riyan Parag 51; Lungi Ngidi 2/24, Madhav Tiwari 2/27, Mitchell Starc 4/40).