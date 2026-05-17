Starc takes four wickets as DC restrict RR to 193/8 in IPL

Starc (4/40) ripped through the RR middle-order in a dramatic 15th over, dismissing a well-set Riyan Parag (51), Donovan Ferreira (0) and Ravi Singh (4). The left-arm pacer struck off the second, third and fifth deliveries of the over, narrowly missing out on a hat-trick.

Despite the collapse, RR still managed a competitive total thanks to impressive half-centuries from skipper Parag and Dhruv Jurel (53 off 40 balls), while young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi contributed a valuable 46 at the top of the order.

After Sooryavanshi provided the visitors with a brisk start following Yashasvi Jaiswal’s early dismissal, Jurel and Parag steadied the innings with a crucial 72-run partnership for the third wicket that formed the backbone of Rajasthan Royals' total.