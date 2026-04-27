IPL 2026: RCB bowl out DC for 75

Opting to bowl, pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/5) and Josh Hazlewood (4/12) shared seven wickets, while Rasikh Salam Dar (1/21) and Syuash Sharma (1/7) also contributed.

For DC, Abishek Porel (30), David Miller (19) and Kyle Jamieson (12) provided some respectability to the total after being reduced to 8 for 6 in 4th over.