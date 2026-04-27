Sports

IPL 2026: RCB bowl out DC for 75

Opting to bowl, pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/5) and Josh Hazlewood (4/12) shared seven wickets, while Rasikh Salam Dar (1/21) and Syuash Sharma (1/7) also contributed.
Delhi Capitals' Kyle Jamieson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in New Delhi, Monday, April 27, 2026
Delhi Capitals' Kyle Jamieson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in New Delhi, Monday, April 27, 2026 PTI
Published on

NEW DELHI: Royal Challengers Bengaluru bundled out Delhi Capitals for 75, lowest score of this season, in their IPL match here on Monday.

Opting to bowl, pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/5) and Josh Hazlewood (4/12) shared seven wickets, while Rasikh Salam Dar (1/21) and Syuash Sharma (1/7) also contributed.

For DC, Abishek Porel (30), David Miller (19) and Kyle Jamieson (12) provided some respectability to the total after being reduced to 8 for 6 in 4th over.

Brief Score: DC: 75 all-out in 16.3 overs (Abishek Porel 30; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/5, Josh Hazlewood 4/12).

RCB
DC
IPL 2026
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in