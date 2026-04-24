Delhi Capitals face uphill task against unbeaten Punjab Kings

It will be a daunting task for the struggling Delhi outfit -- smarting from a comprehensive 47-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad -- to stand up to a Punjab side that has been firing on all cylinders this season.

With three wins and as many losses from six matches, the Capitals find themselves pushed down the bottom half of the table in sixth place.

In contrast, Punjab Kings remain the only unbeaten team in the competition so far, sitting pretty at the top of the standings with 11 points from six outings. The sole point they lost was due to their game being washed out against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

Delhi's biggest concern has been their inconsistent batting. While the likes of KL Rahul, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs and Sameer Rizvi have all contributed in patches, the unit has failed to click collectively.