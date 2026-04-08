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IPL 2026: DC opt to bowl against GT; Gill returns to XI

DC are unchanged from the previous game, while GT brought in Kumar Kushagra and regular skipper Shubman Gill too returned to the playing 11 after missing the last match against Rajasthan Royals with a neck niggle.
Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel, left, flips the coin at the toss as Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill looks on ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 8, 2026
Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel, left, flips the coin at the toss as Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill looks on ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 8, 2026 PTI
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NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel won the toss and elected to bowl against Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

DC are unchanged from the previous game, while GT brought in Kumar Kushagra and regular skipper Shubman Gill too returned to the playing 11 after missing the last match against Rajasthan Royals with a neck niggle.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, 11 Ashok Sharma.

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.

Gujarat Titans
Delhi Capitals
IPL 2026
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