IPL 2026: Buttler back to his ballistic ways as GT post 210/4

Buttler (52 off 27), who had a forgettable T20 World Cup in India, finally found the form he is known for. Besides Buttler and Gill (70 off 45), Washington Sundar (55 off 32) contributed with third fifty of the innings.

When Buttler is at his best, the former England captain hits sixes for fun and he smashed five of them at the Kotla. Four of those maximums came off medium pacer Mukesh Kumar (2/55 in 4 overs), who had an off day after starring in the previous game against Mumbai Indians.

Buttler went hard at Mukesh in the fifth over of the innings, collecting 23 runs via three hits that went all the way.