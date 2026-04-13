Tim David fined for breaching code of conduct; Hardik Pandya penalised for slow over-rate

"Hardik Pandya, Captain, MI, has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate. As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, he has been fined Rs 12 lakhs," the IPL said.

In fact, the contest had players from both teams taking several pauses amid hot and humid conditions. While the first innings ended in two hours and one minute, the second innings finished in two hours and four minutes.

David is said to have not handed over the ball to the umpires twice during RCB's innings in which the burly Australian scored a quick 16-ball 34 not out with three sixes and two fours.

"The first incident occurred when the umpires changed the ball during the 18th over (17.2) of RCB's batting innings. He wanted to have a look at the ball and did not hand it over despite being repeatedly asked to do so," the IPL said.