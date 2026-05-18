Chennai Super Kings post 180/7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL

Brevis struck four sixes and two fours to make 44 off 27 balls while CSK also had vital contributions coming from Sanju Samson (27), Kartik Sharma (32) and Shivam Dube (26).

For SRH, skipper Pat Cummins was the pick of the bowlers with 4-0-28-3 while Sakib Hussain (2/34) also chipped in with vital blows.