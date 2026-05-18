Chennai Super Kings post 180/7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL

CHENNAI: Dewald Brevis top scored with 44 as Chennai Super Kings posted 180 for seven against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League clash here on Monday.
Brevis struck four sixes and two fours to make 44 off 27 balls while CSK also had vital contributions coming from Sanju Samson (27), Kartik Sharma (32) and Shivam Dube (26).
For SRH, skipper Pat Cummins was the pick of the bowlers with 4-0-28-3 while Sakib Hussain (2/34) also chipped in with vital blows.
Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 180/7 in 20 overs (Kartik Sharma 32, Dewald Brevis 44; Pat Cummins 3/28).