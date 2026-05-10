IPL 2026: Urvil blitz helps CSK beat LSG by five wickets

Urvil equalled Yashasvi Jaiswal’s record for the fastest IPL fifty by an Indian, reaching the landmark in just 13 balls, as he smashed eight sixes and two fours to power CSK's chase of 204.

The young batter’s fearless assault put CSK firmly in control before the hosts lost wickets in clusters during the middle overs, allowing LSG to claw their way back into the contest.+

There were anxious moments towards the end, but Prashant Veer, who survived two dropped catches on 9, and Shivam Dube, who hit 15 not out off just seven balls, took CSK past the target.

The win lifted CSK into the top five of the points table, ahead of Rajasthan Royals on net run rate, with three league matches remaining.