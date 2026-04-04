Shreyas Iyer's fifty is centrepiece in PBKS' 5-wicket win over CSK

Chasing a target at a run-rate closer to 11 required consistent and calm run-making and that was what PBKS precisely did through their top-order, with just about everyone chipping in.

Priyansh Arya (39, 11 balls), Prabhsimran Singh (43, 34b), Cooper Connolly (36, 22b) all came up with mentionable contributions.

Arya was quite brutal while vandalising CSK attack — Khaleel Ahmed was put away for a 4 and six while Matt Henry was dispatched for 4, 6, 4 in his first over that leaked 20 runs.

Arya and Prabhsimran cracked 61 runs in just 4.2 overs that gave a strong portend to the route the match was taking.