Ruturaj Gaikwad: It's coming together slowly for Chennai Super Kings

Undergoing a transition, CSK came into this contest after a comprehensive 23-run win over Delhi Capitals and produced another convincing show to beat KKR and move one spot up to eighth in the points table.

"Slowly, slowly, it is starting to come together, I feel," Gaikwad told broadcaster after the match.

"Everyone kind of knows what their role is, which overs and what lengths to bowl at. I think they are adjusting and adapting really well according to what (the) team needs.