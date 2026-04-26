Sports

IPL 2026: GT win toss, elect to bowl against CSK in mid-table IPL clash

Gujarat Titans are currently placed seventh on the table with six points from three wins in seven games, while Chennai Super Kings are fifth with the same number of points but a superior net run rate.
Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, right, and Gujarat Giants captain Shubman Gill during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Sunday, April 26, 2026.
Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, right, and Gujarat Giants captain Shubman Gill during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Sunday, April 26, 2026. PTI
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CHENNAI: Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans are currently placed seventh on the table with six points from three wins in seven games, while Chennai Super Kings are fifth with the same number of points but a superior net run rate.

GT have included Arshad Khan for the crucial mid-table clash, while Urvil Patel has been included in the CSK playing XI.

Teams: Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar.

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (w), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh.

Chennai Super Kings
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2026
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