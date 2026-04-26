IPL 2026: Sudharsan masterclass powers Titans past CSK after bowlers set it up

If the first half belonged to the bowlers, the chase was all about calculated aggression as Sudharsan produced a shining tutorial in adapting to conditions, smashing 87 off 46 balls to anchor Titans’ comfortable pursuit of 159.

The win moved Titans to fifth position from seventh with eight points.

On a pitch that had earlier demanded caution, Sudharsan showed how to blend restraint with intent, picking the right deliveries to attack while respecting the bounce on offer.

He found an able partner in skipper Shubman Gill, who made a brisk 33 off 23 balls before falling to spinner Noor Ahmad.

The Titans openers laid a solid foundation with a 58-run stand, effectively taking the game away from CSK in the Powerplay itself. Gill looked fluent, mixing elegance with aggression, but his dismissal did little to slow the visitors.

Sudharsan, who had struck a century in the previous game against RCB, carried his sublime form forward, unleashing a range of strokes, particularly against pace to keep the scoreboard ticking at a healthy rate.

The left-hander's seven sixes underlined his dominance on a surface where CSK’s batters had struggled earlier in the day.

Jos Buttler played the perfect supporting role, remaining unbeaten on 39 off 30 balls as Titans reached 154 for 1, finishing the chase with 20 balls to spare.

Ahmad and Akeal Hosein took a wicket apiece while the rest struggled to contain the flow of runs as the Titans batters showed far better awareness of the conditions.

Earlier, on a pitch that offered sharp carry, stroke-making demanded discretion and adaptability.