Samson is going through the process of connecting with CSK, he's desperate for runs: Fleming

Samson's modest outings at the top has robbed CSK of the desired quick beginning in this IPL, but Fleming said the Kerala man is "desperate" to find his rhythm.

"The team (CSK) has got five or six changes. So, it's not like it's a set team. There's a little bit of work to be done off the field that we're doing just to make the bonds a bit tighter but he's fine. He's fitted in really well.

"He's desperate for some runs and to contribute along with the senior players. We saw with his World Cup (campaign) what can happen and when a batter gets on a run he is one guy that can be very dangerous. So, there'll be nothing but support and confidence given from us to Sanju as he forges his path in yellow," he added.

Fleming said they needed to be patient with young CSK players such as Ayush Mhatre to find their consistency, who, he said, will form the core of Chennai in the years to come.