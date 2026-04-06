CSK could have bought good players, built a strong squad. I am disappointed: R Ashwin

Ashwin, before announcing his IPL retirement, had sought clarity from CSK about his role after being used sparingly during the 2025 season. He appeared in only nine of CSK's 14 matches in what was to be his homecoming after starting his IPL journey with the same team.

The franchise, that was in the bottom heap last season, is continuing to struggle and has already logged three back-to-back losses under Ruturaj Gaikwad.

"I don't want to go there, it's mentally disturbing. It was very painful for me. I don't want to go there. I discussed a little, then I said, I started in Chennai, I am finishing in my hometown, it's fine.

"I decided to retire as it saved them the trouble of having to decide whether to retain me or release me. They also saved Rs 10 crore purse with me going," he said.