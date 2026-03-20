Star Aussie pacers to miss start of IPL: Report

According to a report in cricket.com.au, Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood will miss at least the start of IPL while Nathan Ellis is set to be ruled out of the tournament completely.

The report said Cricket Australia (CA) is taking a cautious approach with their pacers ahead a busy schedule from August that includes 21 Test matches in a 12-month period.

Australia will tour South Africa, India and England before defending the ODI World Cup title in 2027.