Team India News: Pant could be relieved from Test vice-captaincy to help him focus on batting

It is understood that there is a growing feeling that the leadership role isn't sitting well with the 28-year-old flamboyant keeper-batter as two seasons with Lucknow Super Giants offers a testimony.

It’s also not to be forgotten that Pant wasn't tactically very astute when handed captaincy in the absence of Shubman Gill during a Test match against South Africa in Guwahati last November.

“Indian cricket simply cannot afford to lose a batting match-winner like Rishabh. He has won and set-up Test matches with his aggressive batting. There is a growing feeling among men who matter that whenever he has been entrusted with additional responsibility, he doesn't seem to make good decisions while batting,” a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.