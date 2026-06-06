Gambhir's statement provided certainty mentally: Sudharsan

On the eve of the one-off Test against Afghanistan, Gambhir made it clear that the Tamil Nadu left-hander would get a long rope as six games aren't enough to judge someone's talent while trying to build a team.

Sudharsan repaid the head coach's faith with an attractive 81 on the opening day of the match.

"I mean, it gives so much freedom. It gives so much certainty mentally that when the coach, the team, and the captain support you, back you, and want you to do well for the country. They want you to do well for the team and win games. It is such an honour at (the) first place," Sudharsan said at the day-end press conference.