Rahul, Gill tons headline batting masterclass from India

Rahul (100 off 165 balls) showed the value of defence while skipper Gill (103 batting off 143 balls) was intent-personified on a day when India decided to give a batting masterclass in Tests to an Afghanistan attack that was high on spirit but low on skill quotient.

The manner in which Gill batted, it seemed like he was playing a practice game.

The languid approach and the lazy elegance was on view as he held an already tired Afghan attack by the scruff of its neck, hitting 11 fours and a straight six. In his 41st Test, the Indian skipper now has 11 centuries.

The one who would rue missing out on a three figure mark is Sai Sudharsan (81 off 104 balls) despite getting two reprieves while Rishabh Pant was happy smashing three effortless sixes en route his unbeaten half-century off just 70 balls.

It is unlikely that India would bat more than a session and half on the second day before declaration and unleashing their spin troika on Afghanistan.

The pitch has something for the slow bowlers and it will not be a surprise does not go full distance.

For Afghanistan, Mohammad Saleem (2/67 in 13 overs) was their most successful one but the stand out fast bowler was Ziaur Rahman (1/61 in 15 overs) who troubled batters without much success.