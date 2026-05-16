Afghanistan Series: Focus on Bumrah's workload, Prince could be ''dark horse'' for ODIs

No experiment with Test squad

It can be said with a degree of certainty that the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar is not going to experiment with the red ball format squad.

The tried and tested faces in the past one year are expected to fill the squad with an eye on the away series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, where contrasting conditions could be on offer.

While Bumrah has had a hectic IPL, it is unlikely that he will skip the entire two-week series starting June 6. For someone who takes pride in wearing the India Whites, whether Bumrah will be required for a lone Test against Afghanistan is the moot point.

As per sources, if he plays the Test match, he wouldn't take part in the three-match ODI series. In case he plays the ODI series, then he would be rested for the Test match.