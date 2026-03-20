Selectors to track ODI WC probables in IPL; full-strength squad for Afghan Test

Agarkar hasn't asked for "extension"

The senior official also rejected speculation that Agarkar has sought an extension till the 50-over World Cup after a triumphant T20 World Cup campaign earlier this year.

The panel members are expected to be present for matches at their respective bases while tracking the other games on TV. IPL begins with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru.

"The selection panel is a sub-committee of the BCCI and the selectors' contract runs till September this year," a senior BCCI official privy to developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"Ajit's contract ends in September and after that BCCI secretary and Ajit will have to decide whether he would continue till next year's ODI World Cup. A senior selector can continue upto four years as per constitution and he doesn't need to seek an extension," he said.

Agarkar took over as chairman of selectors in July, 2023 and has been a central figure during the transitions endured by the Test and T20 squads following the retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from these two formats.