Sai Sudharsan ruled out of series; Sarfaraz Khan named replacement

The left-handed Sudarshan had suffered a toe injury during the India A tour last month and is recovering at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru.

The BCCI said Sudarshan has made significant progress in his recovery and its medical team is closely monitoring his progress.

"The men's Selection Committee has named Sarfaraz Khan as a replacement for Sai Sudharsan for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka," BCCI said in a release.