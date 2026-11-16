Rohit Sharma: Tricky call ahead for Pragyan Ojha and company

Rohit's dwindling returns with the bat and a defiant resolve to continue nonetheless are at the heart of it.

Ojha, as the new Chairman of the Selectors, is the man who will have to figure out whether resolve alone would be enough to steer the Mumbaikar into the South Africa-bound squad for ODI cricket's biggest showpiece.

The former India captain's poor return of 30 runs from four ODI innings in testing New Zealand conditions has put Ojha in a bit of a bind.

He will now have to take an objective view as to how the stylish-but-struggling opener can perform in similar conditions one year from now.

It was Ojha, who, at the insistence of his predecessor Ajit Agarkar, met Rohit ahead of the ODI series against England earlier this year. The purpose was to gauge whether Rohit would be game for retiring at the Lord's.

Rohit didn't like the proposal and he let those "who run Indian cricket" know about his displeasure.