Just like Lord Relator's iconic 1971 song, "We Can't Get Gavaskar Out At All", which celebrated a 21-year-old Sunil Gavaskar's phenomenal 774-run debut series in the West Indies, this chant, belted out by Australian fans during India's historic 2020-21 tour Down Under, had a nice ring to it.

It captured Rishabh Pant's nonchalance, his infectious personality and, above all, his ability to shift gears without warning.

The man from Roorkee had become a cult figure, capable of turning a game on its head with a few audacious strokes.

Seven of his nine Test hundreds have come in SENA countries, underlining his ability to deliver in conditions that traditionally challenge visiting batters.

Yet, one of Indian cricket's most spirited and debated characters remains just one failure away from being torn apart on social media.

But here is the good thing about Pant. Severe backlash, criticism, questions over his white-ball credentials and even doubts about his place in the leadership group have not fundamentally changed him.

The core Rishabh Pant remains as pristine as it was when he burst onto the international scene with a maiden Test hundred at The Oval, against the backdrop of a cloudy London skyline.

He has his own way of batting. See the ball, hit the ball. If you don't like that approach, he is not bothered.

That's Rishabh Pant for you. Take it or leave it.

The problem with Pant is that his modest returns in the IPL and inconsistent white-ball performances often overshadow what he has consistently delivered in Test cricket.

Over the last 10 Tests, his sequence of scores reads 134, 111, 25, 65, 74, 9, 54, 27, 2, 7, 13, 81, 39, 66, 63 and 128.