Resuming at 243/5, Nicholls and Glenn Phillips (118) extended their sixth-wicket partnership beyond the 200-run mark, with the latter completing a well-deserved century.

India pacer Akash Deep finally broke the stand by rattling Phillips' off-stump, as New Zealand reached 317/6 at lunch.

In the second session, Prasidh Krishna dismissed Nathan Smith (14) leg-before, Akash Deep bounced out Kyle Jamieson (11), while Jasprit Bumrah trapped Matt Henry (1) in front of the wicket.

Nicholls remained firm, adding another 20 runs with Jacob Duffy for the last wicket before Anshul Kamboj wrapped up the New Zealand innings by dismissing Duffy.