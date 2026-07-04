Sooryavanshi scores 14 on debut as India post 190 for 7 vs England in 2nd T20I

Tilak (24 no off 11 balls), whose batting approach has been heavily criticised, smashed Jofra Archer (1/40 in 4 overs) for 17 in the 20th over to take India to a respectable total even though it might have slightly below the par score of 200.

The extra bounce and cross winds on a skiddy surface did make batting difficult as the world saw the first glimpse of a 15-year-old debutant, who broke Sachin Tendulkar's nearly 37-year-old record, at international stage.