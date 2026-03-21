India to play T20Is against Ireland on June 26 and June 28: BCCI

Having toured Ireland three times in the past eight years (2018, 2022 and 2023). This tour will mark India's return to Belfast for the first time since 2007," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.

The BCCI statement comes two days after Ireland's director of high performance Graham West confirmed the series while announcing Paul Stirling's decision to step down as their T20I captain.

India, who host Afghanistan for a one-off Test and a three-match ODI series ending on June 20, will travel to England for five T20Is and three ODIs from July 1-19.