First wicket freed me up on ODI debut: Gurnoor Brar

Brar starred with figures of 3/27 before skipper Shubman Gill unfurled a regal knock, powering India to a comfortable seven-wicket win on Saturday, and the hosts are now leading the three-match series 1-0.

"Obviously, I wouldn't say there was pressure but there was excitement...like, I have to do well for India, I have to bowl well. Obviously, everyone wants to give their best here and I was doing the same. I just had to give my best and with God's grace it went well," Brar said in an interaction with Gill, a video of which was shared by the BCCI.