I learnt that consistency is everything in Test cricket: Manav Suthar

"Even when I went out to bat, I felt quite comfortable. As I settled in and faced a few deliveries, I realised there was a bit of assistance for the spinners on the wicket." "Then, when I came on to bowl and delivered my first over, I got the same feeling. After that, my only focus was to keep using the right line, length and pace." The spinner said he consciously relied on his stock ball in the initial phase before introducing subtle variations.

"Initially, my focus was on understanding how the wicket was playing. That's why I wanted to rely on my stock delivery as much as possible." "Once I understood that the wicket was a little slow and required some variation in pace, I started making those adjustments. But the main idea was always to make my stock ball as effective as possible." Suthar also expressed pride at being entrusted with the second new ball during the match.

"It's a matter of great pride. Being trusted with that responsibility means a lot."