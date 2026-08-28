Takeaways for India: Rise of Padikkal, Suthar; questions linger on bowling in Tests

The management may also be delighted to see the efforts of batters, who copped fair bit of flak for their inability to tackle spin against New Zealand and South Africa at home, against Sri Lankan tweakers.

Padikkal was at the forefront of India's charge against spinners.

The Sri Lankan batters resorted to sweep and its varieties to nullify Indian spinners in the series, but Padikkal used a different method — astute back foot play and precise foot-work.

His early coach Mohammed Naseeruddin threw light into the Karnataka batter's approach.

"We were working in that area before the series. If you stay in the crease then it is tough to play against spinners. So, we were training to get as close to the ball as possible, or come out and drive," Naseeruddin told PTI.

That diligence brought the desired result in the two-match series as Padikkal was adjudged player of the series for his 328 runs across three innings at an average of 109.33. It included two hundreds as well.

It seems that Padikkal has now put to bed the question on the best choice for the No. 3 slot for the foreseeable future, even when B Sai Sudharsan returns from his injury.

"If he continues to bat like this, then we will certainly give him (No. 3 slot)," skipper Shubhman Gill said in half-jest during the post-match press conference on Thursday.

Dhurv Jurel offered India a technical detour in terms of tactical flexibility down the order. Originally a wicketkeeper-batter, Jurel now plays as a specialist batter at No. 6 behind Rishabh Pant.

Jurel has this envious ability to accelerate seamlessly from deep hibernation or calmly navigate through the rough seas.

In Galle, he made a quick 51 to build on Padikkal’s hundred and at the Sinhalese Sports Club, the 25-year-old first supported an aggressive Pant before moving on to get a hundred for himself.