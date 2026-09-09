Hardik Pandya named in India A squad for Aus A one dayers

The 32-year-old Pandya last played a competitive match during last edition's disastrous IPL campaign for Mumbai Indians. Since then, he has been out of action with latest being quadriceps injury which prevented him from attaining full fitness.

The tour will will start with the first multi-day match in Puducherry from September 22, followed by the second game from September 29 at the same venue. The multi-day matches will be followed by three one-dayers on October 6, 9 and 11 in Puducherry. Interestingly, India's senior team will be playing three ODIs against the West Indies on September 27, 30 and October 3.

Devdutt Padikkal will lead the India A multi-day squad while Ruturaj Gaikwad will captain the one-day side in the upcoming home series in which they will play two multi-day red ball games and three 50-over matches. Sai Sudharsan has been named vice-captain of the India A squad for the multi-day matches after recovering from a foot injury.