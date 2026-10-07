Iyer rises to career-best 7th in T20I rankings; Gill consolidates No 1 position in ODI list

Iyer's unbeaten 102 from 43 deliveries that was studded with 10 fours and six sixes, propelled the T20 world champions to a commanding eight-wicket victory in the series-opener against the West Indies in Lucknow on Tuesday.

The explosive innings has lifted Iyer 18 places, making him India's third-highest ranked batter in the format. Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma continue to occupy the top two spots with Tilak Varma at 10th, giving India four batters in the top 10, stated an ICC release.

Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has climbed eight places to 46th.

West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford's brisk 56 has lifted him 10 places to 37th while Pakistan's Hasan Nawaz (up 62 places to 48th) has moved up the list following some strong performances in the Asian Games.

Abrar Ahmed's figures of none for 29 and one for 29 in the semifinal and final at the Asian Games were not enough for him to retain the No. 1 position among bowlers.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan is back for his eighth spell at the top, having already spent more than twice as long as anyone else as the No.1.

India's left-arm spinner Axar Patel grabbed two wickets each in three matches this past week to gain 16 spots and reach seventh position.