India reclaim top spot in ICC T20I rankings

The reigning T20 world champions regained the top spot from England, who had dethroned Shreyas Iyer’s side after their 4-0 series win recently.

India had also lost to Ireland 0-2 prior to that.

But Men in Blue returned to winning ways, beating Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the first T20I at Harare before establishing a 2-0 lead with a 90-run victory in the second match.