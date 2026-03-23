Arundhati Reddy, Sahibzada Farhan win Player of the month for February

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan was named the ICC Player of the Month for his extra-ordinary performances in the men's T20 World Cup.

Reddy shone with her fine seam bowling Down Under, helping India win their three-match T20I series against Australia 2-1.

She was the leading wicket-taker in the series with hauls of 4/22, 2/30 and 2/35, finishing with an average of 10.87 and an economy rate of 7.25.