Indian names can boost ETPL but growth key: Rotterdam co-owner Du Plessis

NEW DELHI: Stressing the pull of Indian cricketers in franchise leagues, former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis said while their presence can provide an early boost to the European T20 Premier League (ETPL), its long-term success will hinge on sustained development.
Stepping into franchise ownership alongside compatriot Heinrich Klaasen, Du Plessis admitted the shift still feels unreal.
“It still hasn't really sunk in. I still see myself only really as a player, and love being on the field. So, this is really exciting. It's something that Heinrich Klaassen and I are really looking forward to,” Du Plessis told PTI.
“When you have so many leagues around the world, it's really important like, what are the things that really get you motivated to be a part of it? “And this is certainly something for both of us where we look at it, and we go, this is something we want to be a part of. It's something that's starting fresh. It's very raw. It's got huge potential,” he added.
Clarifying his on-field role, he confirmed he will lead the side as well, “Yeah, I'm playing and I'm captaining.” On balancing ownership with captaincy, Du Plessis said, “The great thing about captaining for so long, and captaining your country for so long, is that you get used to having a few more things on your plate. So, for me, absolutely not.
“It is something that has always been a part of who I am as a person. I try to leave no stone unturned. I try to find every single ounce of something to squeeze to try and maximise the best out of myself and also the team.” Outlining the broader vision for the league, the South African emphasised the need to strengthen grassroots pathways.
“It's year one. Seeing all the things that we need to do well is really important. But what are we actually doing before that and after that to make sure that we actually help ourselves as a team, us as the ownership and also us as the league. How do you grow European cricket,” he said.
Drawing comparisons with other global leagues, Du Plessis underlined that the IPL remains in a league of its own, “Well, first of all, you cannot compare any of the leagues around the world to the IPL in terms of its size, what it's done, the business side of it. I mean, a billion people in India, there's just no way.
“So, from a financial point of view, once again, you can't compare that to the IPL. The IPL will always be different. But that's the rawness of this competition.” Explaining the growth model, he pointed to gradual evolution rather than instant returns.
“It's not going to take a week, it's not going to take two weeks. But like I said, there's potential here. And that's all you're looking for is potential? If you do all of those things, the game will grow. And if you grow it slowly, then from a financial perspective, yes, it might take a bit of time.” Du Plessis also informed that former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is a part of the Glasgow franchise.
"It's going to be difficult to approach him as he's already a part of an opposing team in the league. But yes, of course, you understand that that is the rules in terms of players that are retired from international cricket and IPL cricket can be eligible to play in the leagues.
"For me, as with any player around the world, it's just are you still playing cricket. Are you still involved with the game of cricket? “So yeah, we'll weigh up all those things, and we'll look at the potential players who could be recruited,” he said.