Indian names can boost ETPL but growth key: Rotterdam co-owner Du Plessis

Clarifying his on-field role, he confirmed he will lead the side as well, “Yeah, I'm playing and I'm captaining.” On balancing ownership with captaincy, Du Plessis said, “The great thing about captaining for so long, and captaining your country for so long, is that you get used to having a few more things on your plate. So, for me, absolutely not.

“It is something that has always been a part of who I am as a person. I try to leave no stone unturned. I try to find every single ounce of something to squeeze to try and maximise the best out of myself and also the team.” Outlining the broader vision for the league, the South African emphasised the need to strengthen grassroots pathways.

“It's year one. Seeing all the things that we need to do well is really important. But what are we actually doing before that and after that to make sure that we actually help ourselves as a team, us as the ownership and also us as the league. How do you grow European cricket,” he said.