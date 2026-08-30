South Zone stutter after Kaverappa’s four-for in Duleep Trophy semifinal against North Zone

Kavuri Saiteja (1/24) and Shreyas Gopal (1/24) were also among the wickets.

But in reply, South Zone stuttered to reach 40 for 2 at the end of the day's play.

Anshul Kamboj (1/9) cleaned up the experienced Ricky Bhui (5) while Gurnoor Brar (1/12) pinned Shaik Rasheed (0) in front of the wickets to give some respite to North Zone, who were ahead by 155 runs in the first innings when the stumps were drawn.

Narayan Jagadeesan, batting on 34 off 58 balls with six fours, was joined by South Zone skipper Tilak Varma (0) shortly before the end of play here.

In all, seamers had a field day at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2 as they claimed eight of the overall 12 wickets to fall on the first day.

To his credit, Jammu and Kashmir opener Qamran Iqbal made a patient 76 (182 balls, 10 fours, 1 six) even as wickets tumbled at the other end on a regular basis.