BCCI secretary Saikia to visit COE to take stock of injury crisis, to meet with VVS Laxman

"Yes, secretary Saikia will be in Bengaluru to take a stock of the situation along with VVS Laxman. There is a meeting scheduled between the two. It is not known whether head coach of national team Gautam Gambhir or chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar will join online or not. It will be interesting if both Saikia and Laxman can front up and answer a few media queries with so many conjectures," a BCCI source in the know told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

There are also rumours that COE and the current selection committee has always not been in sync with regards to the injury management timelines and some of the players being released before they ticked all the boxes.

The issue of Harshit Rana reaching England after being distinctly overweight has not gone down well with the selection committee.