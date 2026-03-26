Guwahati among the five venues for Border-Gavaskar series, 'Ro-Ko' likely to feature in 9 home ODIs

The Indian board released the calendar for senior men's team's home season which will comprise five Tests, nine ODIs and eight T20Is.

The ODI matches will certainly be keenly observed as the legendary white-ball duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma expected to feature in all of them.

The series against Australia, spread over January, February and March of 2027, will start in Nagpur from January 21 followed by Chennai (January 29-February 2) with the third Test in Guwahati from February 11 to 15 after an eight-day gap.