First in six decades: India-born Nikhil Chaudhary added to Australia's T20 squad

The three-match series will be held in Chattogram from June 17 to 21. Chaudhary has been playing for JB Bruges in the EUT20 competition in Belgium and was with the Delhi Capitals in the recent IPL.

He will join Australia's white-ball outfits in Dhaka on Friday.

"The panel has been impressed by his BBL form, particularly last season, leading to his addition to the squad," selector Tony Dodemaide was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.