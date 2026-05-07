Bowling groups have to be detailed in IPL because of how powerful batting units are: SRH's Franklin

Franklin said the SRH bowling unit’s pre-match feedback helped them devise plans for the marauding Punjab batters, who have been excellent in the chase so far in this IPL.

“I think sometimes you don't necessarily have to bowl the ball that the field is expecting and I think we saw the ball before that he bowled a pretty good bounce on the same sort of line and he obviously called the bluff a little bit, executed the same sort of delivery and created the opportunity.

“So, you know, where the strengths and weaknesses are of the opposition batters, obviously all our bowlers are well across it. So, that was the feedback that our bowling group got and obviously we used it a lot throughout Punjab innings,” he added.

The former New Zealand all-rounder praised pacer Malinga for producing some fine spells, particularly at the death overs.