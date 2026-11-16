Vaishali defeats Erigaisi as all 3 Indians miss championship knockout at Total Chess Pilot

Erigaisi began the day in a three-way tie for the top spot in Group D alongside Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Hans Niemann. He moved into pole position to qualify for the championship knockout by defeating Vaishali with the white pieces in their first meeting of the day, opening up a two-point lead.

However, Vaishali produced one of the day's standout results by beating Erigaisi in the reverse fixture.

The game was a see-saw battle, with both Indian GMs making several errors before Vaishali eventually secured the win. The result meant Erigaisi finished third in Group D, with Vachier-Lagrave progressing to the championship knockout.

"I'm happy to win a game. It was very complicated, I don't know what was happening," Vaishali told the official broadcaster after the win.

Vaishali, who will challenge China's Ju Wenjun for the Women's World Championship next year, finished last in Group D with two wins, one draw and seven losses.