Satwik-Chirag credit battle with injuries, 2022 Thomas Cup triumph for Thailand Open final run

The former world No. 1 Indian pair, who claimed the title here in 2019 and 2024, defeated the Malaysian world No. 8 combination of Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin 19-21 22-20 21-16 in an 82-minute semifinal to enter their first final of the season.

Satwik and Chirag, the Asian Games champions, were forced to withdraw from major tournaments such as the Asia Championships and the Swiss Open, where they pulled out in the quarterfinals, due to Satwik’s recurring shoulder injury.

"We are used to it now. There was a phase when we kept wondering why it was happening, but later I realised it is part and parcel of the game," Satwik told BWF.