Thomas Cup Finals: India take on Japan in quarters, look to stay on course for title

Four years ago, India achieved an unprecedented feat by clinching the Thomas Cup crown -- the world team championship of badminton -- bringing the sport firmly into focus among the country's youth.

While Japan's moment of glory came in 2014 when two-time world champion Kento Momota led them to the title, making them only the fourth nation then to win the trophy, in New Delhi.

India made a strong start to their campaign with a 4-1 win over Canada, followed by a 5-0 sweep of Australia, before going down 2-3 to China despite a spirited effort.

Japan may not be as formidable as China but have quality in singles, led by world No. 9 Kodai Naraoka, a silver medallist at the 2023 World Championships. Alongside him, world No. 19 Yushi Tanaka and world No. 20 Koki Watanabe add depth to their singles line-up.