What's delaying National Sports Awards? athletes confused, ministry mum

The annual celebration of India's sporting excellence, the National Sports Awards, are yet to be announced even though the selection committee gave its recommendations six months ago.

The Sports Ministry, whose seal of approval turns recommended names into award winners, has attributed the situation to a "re-evaluation of names picked for the Arjuna awards".

According to well-placed Ministry sources, the lingering wait is a matter of procedure and necessary to "preserve the integrity of the awards".

However, that explanation is hardly a consolation for the athletes.